Khozema Shipchandler Sells 3,225 Shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Stock

Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) CFO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.79, for a total transaction of $1,189,347.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Khozema Shipchandler also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 1st, Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,224 shares of Twilio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.19, for a total transaction of $1,093,548.56.

On Tuesday, July 6th, Khozema Shipchandler sold 1,200 shares of Twilio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.08, for a total transaction of $463,296.00.

On Wednesday, June 30th, Khozema Shipchandler sold 6,056 shares of Twilio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $399.05, for a total transaction of $2,416,646.80.

On Thursday, May 20th, Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,485 shares of Twilio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $1,045,500.00.

On Monday, May 17th, Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,445 shares of Twilio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.64, for a total transaction of $1,028,814.80.

NYSE:TWLO traded down $5.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $371.90. The company had a trading volume of 970,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,039,717. Twilio Inc. has a 52-week low of $216.23 and a 52-week high of $457.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $368.76. The firm has a market cap of $64.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -83.05 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 10.93 and a quick ratio of 12.19.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. Twilio had a negative net margin of 32.40% and a negative return on equity of 5.92%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Twilio Inc. will post -2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on TWLO. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Twilio from $424.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Twilio in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $463.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Twilio from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $315.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Twilio from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Twilio in a report on Monday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $453.96.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Twilio by 10.2% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 164,980 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,029,000 after purchasing an additional 15,248 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Twilio by 5.8% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,480 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,072,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Twilio in the second quarter worth $289,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Twilio by 15.1% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,377 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,908,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Twilio by 19.5% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 53,736 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,181,000 after purchasing an additional 8,784 shares during the last quarter. 78.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

