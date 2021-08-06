Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) Shares Purchased by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) by 19.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Kilroy Realty were worth $1,532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KRC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Kilroy Realty by 182.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,208,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $144,961,000 after buying an additional 1,426,816 shares in the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 105.5% during the first quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 1,950,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $127,979,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001,000 shares during the period. Oaktree Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Kilroy Realty during the first quarter valued at approximately $59,724,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 690.1% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 861,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,544,000 after purchasing an additional 752,517 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 5.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,178,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $930,524,000 after purchasing an additional 705,847 shares during the period. 91.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kilroy Realty alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on KRC. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Kilroy Realty from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.27.

Kilroy Realty stock opened at $66.34 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.74, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.47. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Kilroy Realty Co. has a 12 month low of $45.28 and a 12 month high of $74.05.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.08. Kilroy Realty had a net margin of 71.92% and a return on equity of 12.06%. On average, research analysts predict that Kilroy Realty Co. will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.91%.

Kilroy Realty Company Profile

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the ÂcompanyÂ, ÂKRCÂ) is a leading West Coast landlord and developer, with a major presence in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, and the Pacific Northwest. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

See Also: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC).

Receive News & Ratings for Kilroy Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kilroy Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.