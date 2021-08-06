Kion Group (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Kion Group (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $30.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 11.63% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “KION Group AG is a manufacturer of industrial trucks, producer of forklifts as well as warehouse automation. The company designs, builds and supports logistics solutions. KION Group AG is based in Wiesbaden, Germany. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Kion Group in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Kion Group in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Kion Group in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Kion Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of Kion Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.00.

KIGRY opened at $26.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.52 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Kion Group has a 1-year low of $19.28 and a 1-year high of $28.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.91.

Kion Group Company Profile

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks and Services, Supply Chain Solutions, and Corporate Services segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklifts and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, and towing vehicles under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM Voltas brand names.

