KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Shares Acquired by JLB & Associates Inc.

JLB & Associates Inc. grew its stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 44.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,061 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 946 shares during the quarter. JLB & Associates Inc.’s holdings in KLA were worth $992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of KLA by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,242,970 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,045,079,000 after purchasing an additional 122,570 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of KLA by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,041,578 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,335,337,000 after purchasing an additional 425,090 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of KLA by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,623,238 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,197,123,000 after purchasing an additional 65,980 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of KLA by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,765,326 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $911,493,000 after purchasing an additional 100,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of KLA by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,028,940 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $670,360,000 after purchasing an additional 95,034 shares during the last quarter. 86.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KLAC stock traded down $0.54 during trading on Friday, hitting $353.17. 12,611 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,239,562. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $317.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.13 billion, a PE ratio of 26.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.23. KLA Co. has a 52-week low of $171.31 and a 52-week high of $359.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.96.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $4.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.44. KLA had a return on equity of 74.13% and a net margin of 30.04%. On average, equities research analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 19.3 EPS for the current year.

KLA announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, July 29th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 4.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This is a positive change from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. KLA’s payout ratio is 24.74%.

In other news, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.16, for a total value of $146,227.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary B. Moore bought 377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $301.02 per share, for a total transaction of $113,484.54. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 12,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,617,357.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,431 shares of company stock worth $6,719,202. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

KLAC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on KLA from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on KLA from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. raised their target price on KLA from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on KLA from $325.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on KLA from $380.00 to $403.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. KLA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $350.81.

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. Its products include manufactured chips, reticle, packaging, surface profilers, nanochemical testers, KT pro equipment, and compound semiconductors. The company was founded in April 1997 and is headquartered in Milpitas, CA.

