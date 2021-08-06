Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC Has $41,000 Position in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV)

Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV) by 29.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 128 shares during the quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF were worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 136.0% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,554,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA EDV traded down $2.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $139.95. 9,129 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 266,557. Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $121.99 and a 52 week high of $177.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $136.25.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF Profile

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Treasury STRIPS 20-30 Year Equal Par Bond Index.

