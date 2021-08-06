KnoxFS (new) (KFX) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $4,243.00

KnoxFS (new) (CURRENCY:KFX) traded 6.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 5th. KnoxFS (new) has a market capitalization of $216,963.76 and approximately $4,243.00 worth of KnoxFS (new) was traded on exchanges in the last day. One KnoxFS (new) coin can now be bought for about $0.51 or 0.00001271 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, KnoxFS (new) has traded 26.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002485 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001813 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.62 or 0.00046262 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.92 or 0.00148868 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.98 or 0.00101824 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,310.35 or 1.00156323 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002655 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $335.18 or 0.00832811 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (new) Profile

KnoxFS (new)’s total supply is 423,991 coins. KnoxFS (new)’s official Twitter account is @fs_knox

