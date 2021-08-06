Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on RDSMY. Barclays raised Koninklijke DSM to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Koninklijke DSM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Koninklijke DSM in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke DSM in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Koninklijke DSM in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Koninklijke DSM currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

Get Koninklijke DSM alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS RDSMY opened at $52.36 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.85, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.78. Koninklijke DSM has a twelve month low of $37.56 and a twelve month high of $52.89.

Koninklijke DSM N.V., a science-based company, engages in nutrition, health, and sustainable living businesses in the Netherlands, rest of Europe, North America, Latin America, China, India, Japan, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through Nutrition, Materials, and Innovation Center segments.

Read More: Holder of Record

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke DSM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke DSM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.