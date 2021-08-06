Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) Sees Large Volume Increase

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 45,581 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 705,683 shares.The stock last traded at $44.45 and had previously closed at $44.44.

PHG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Koninklijke Philips presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $49.95. The firm has a market cap of $40.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.79.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. RBA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Koninklijke Philips during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Koninklijke Philips during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in Koninklijke Philips during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Koninklijke Philips during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. grew its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 746 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.79% of the company’s stock.

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America, Greater China, and internationally. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care, and Personal Health segments. It provides magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, advanced molecular imaging, diagnostic X-ray, and imaging components as well as integrated clinical solutions; integrated interventional systems, including interventional diagnostic and therapeutic devices; imaging products focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; proprietary software to enable diagnostics and intervention; and enterprise diagnostic informatics products and services.

