Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Kronos Worldwide had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 7.06%.

NYSE KRO opened at $12.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.70, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.54. Kronos Worldwide has a twelve month low of $11.70 and a twelve month high of $18.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 26.35 and a beta of 1.32.

Get Kronos Worldwide alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st. Kronos Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 130.91%.

Kronos Worldwide, Inc engages in the production and marketing of value-added titanium dioxide pigments. Its products are used for coatings and inks; plastics; paper and paper laminates; man-made fibers; health, food, and beauty; and ceramic, glass, and welding rods applications. The firm also offers assistance in pigment selection, consultation, on-site training, testing on lab scale equipment, and weathering tests technical services.

Featured Story: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Kronos Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kronos Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.