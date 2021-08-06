Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) Trading Up 6.7% on Analyst Upgrade

Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA) rose 6.7% on Friday after SVB Leerink raised their price target on the stock from $40.00 to $41.00. SVB Leerink currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Kura Oncology traded as high as $19.58 and last traded at $19.55. Approximately 1,301 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 697,615 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.32.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kura Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Kura Oncology in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Kura Oncology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.20.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KURA. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Kura Oncology by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 421,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,771,000 after buying an additional 61,621 shares during the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP increased its stake in Kura Oncology by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 710,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,073,000 after buying an additional 201,919 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Kura Oncology by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 125,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,559,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC increased its stake in Kura Oncology by 108.3% in the 1st quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 3,692,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,391,000 after buying an additional 1,919,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Kura Oncology by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 819,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,104,000 after buying an additional 170,582 shares during the last quarter.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 24.29 and a current ratio of 24.29. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of -10.59 and a beta of 1.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.44.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.02). Analysts forecast that Kura Oncology, Inc. will post -2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

About Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA)

Kura Oncology, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company which engages in the research and development of medicines for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline includes Tipifarnib which is a Farnesyl transferase inhibitor for HRAS Mutant Solid Tumors, Chronic Myelomonocytic Leukemia; KO-947 which is an ERK inhibitor for MAPK Pathway Tumors; and KO-539 which is a Menin MLL inhibitor for acute leukemias.

