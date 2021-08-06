KZ Cash (KZC) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $1.00

KZ Cash (CURRENCY:KZC) traded 4.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 6th. One KZ Cash coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, KZ Cash has traded up 3.2% against the US dollar. KZ Cash has a market cap of $1,471.01 and approximately $1.00 worth of KZ Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get KZ Cash alerts:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001486 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00006953 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00014071 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $503.63 or 0.01177681 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0854 or 0.00000200 BTC.

KZ Cash Profile

KZC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 24th, 2018. KZ Cash’s total supply is 3,443,118 coins and its circulating supply is 1,563,996 coins. KZ Cash’s official website is kzcash.kz . KZ Cash’s official Twitter account is @cash_kz

According to CryptoCompare, “KZCash is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the X11 algorithm. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

KZ Cash Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KZ Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KZ Cash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KZ Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for KZ Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KZ Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.