L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) Upgraded to “B-” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) from a c rating to a b- rating in a report published on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on FSTR. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of L.B. Foster from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of L.B. Foster from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday.

Shares of NASDAQ:FSTR opened at $18.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $195.03 million, a P/E ratio of 18.23 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. L.B. Foster has a fifty-two week low of $11.91 and a fifty-two week high of $19.47.

L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.27. L.B. Foster had a net margin of 2.09% and a return on equity of 2.92%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that L.B. Foster will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of L.B. Foster by 58.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,378 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 1,985 shares in the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of L.B. Foster in the first quarter valued at $212,000. Barington Capital Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of L.B. Foster in the first quarter valued at $269,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of L.B. Foster by 619.2% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 54,212 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after buying an additional 46,674 shares in the last quarter. 66.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About L.B. Foster

L.B. Foster Company provides products and services for the rail industry and solutions to support critical infrastructure projects worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Rail Technologies and Services; and Infrastructure Solutions. The Rail Technologies and Services segment offers new rail to passenger and short line freight railroads, industrial companies, and rail contractors; used rails; rail accessories, including track spikes and anchors, bolts, angle bars, tie plates, and other products; power rail, direct fixation fasteners, coverboards, and special accessories; and trackwork products, as well as engineers and manufactures insulated rail joints and related accessories.

