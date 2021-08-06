L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Shares Sold by Trust Co. of Oklahoma

Trust Co. of Oklahoma lowered its position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,084 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LHX. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 258.3% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 79.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on LHX. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $243.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $244.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $208.00 target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $233.77.

L3Harris Technologies stock opened at $231.24 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $222.49. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $158.09 and a 52 week high of $232.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $47.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.88.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.08. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.83 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.17%.

In other L3Harris Technologies news, VP Todd A. Taylor sold 5,312 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.70, for a total transaction of $1,172,358.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO William M. Brown sold 119,303 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.33, for a total transaction of $26,166,726.99. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 426,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,459,144.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 266,281 shares of company stock valued at $58,623,228 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modifications, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

