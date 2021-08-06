L3Harris Technologies, Inc. to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $3.17 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts (NYSE:LHX)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti dropped their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for L3Harris Technologies in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist Securiti analyst M. Ciarmoli now forecasts that the company will earn $3.17 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $3.23. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for L3Harris Technologies’ Q4 2021 earnings at $3.37 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $14.11 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on LHX. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $243.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $244.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. L3Harris Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.77.

Shares of L3Harris Technologies stock opened at $231.24 on Thursday. L3Harris Technologies has a 52 week low of $158.09 and a 52 week high of $232.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $47.40 billion, a PE ratio of 32.34, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $222.49.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.08. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 8.17%. The company had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.83 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 35.17%.

In other L3Harris Technologies news, CEO William M. Brown sold 119,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.33, for a total value of $26,166,726.99. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 426,112 shares in the company, valued at $93,459,144.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Todd A. Taylor sold 5,312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.70, for a total value of $1,172,358.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 266,281 shares of company stock worth $58,623,228 in the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in L3Harris Technologies by 258.3% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. 79.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modifications, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

