L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) PT Raised to $254.00 at Credit Suisse Group

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $243.00 to $254.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 9.84% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on LHX. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $208.00 price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.77.

NYSE LHX opened at $231.24 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $222.49. L3Harris Technologies has a 12 month low of $158.09 and a 12 month high of $232.44. The company has a market cap of $47.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.34, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 8.17%. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.83 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies will post 12.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Todd A. Taylor sold 5,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.70, for a total value of $1,172,358.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Dana A. Mehnert sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.07, for a total value of $555,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,120,565.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 266,281 shares of company stock valued at $58,623,228. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LHX. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 258.3% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the first quarter valued at $30,000. 79.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modifications, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

