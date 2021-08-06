Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.53 Billion

Analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) will post $3.53 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Laboratory Co. of America’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.40 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.61 billion. Laboratory Co. of America reported sales of $3.90 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 9.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America will report full-year sales of $15.06 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $14.96 billion to $15.17 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $13.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.54 billion to $14.24 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Laboratory Co. of America.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $6.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.64 by $0.49. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 35.18%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist increased their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Argus raised their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $276.78 price objective on Laboratory Co. of America and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Laboratory Co. of America presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $306.43.

Shares of NYSE:LH traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $298.25. 681,630 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 705,559. Laboratory Co. of America has a 1 year low of $170.05 and a 1 year high of $304.73. The stock has a market cap of $29.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.13. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $275.37.

In other news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 4,500 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.56, for a total value of $1,199,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,595,494.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 31,173 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,345,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 69.2% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 20,300 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,132,000 after purchasing an additional 8,300 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,959 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America during the fourth quarter worth approximately $938,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC lifted its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 2,582 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

