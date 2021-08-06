Labrador Iron Mines (OTCMKTS:LBRMF) PT Raised to C$49.00 at Raymond James

Labrador Iron Mines (OTCMKTS:LBRMF) had its price objective lifted by analysts at Raymond James from C$45.00 to C$49.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Separately, TD Securities increased their price objective on Labrador Iron Mines from C$44.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

Shares of LBRMF traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 120,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,500. Labrador Iron Mines has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.23.

Labrador Iron Mines Holdings Limited, a mineral resource company, engages in the business of exploration, development, and mining of iron ore projects in Canada. Its principal projects are the Schefferville and the Houston, consisting of the Houston and Malcolm properties, and the Elizabeth Taconite property.

