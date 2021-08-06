Lake Street Capital Boosts Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) Price Target to $35.00

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) had its price objective increased by Lake Street Capital from $33.00 to $35.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Clarus from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Clarus from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Clarus from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $30.25.

CLAR stock opened at $29.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $922.20 million, a P/E ratio of 59.78 and a beta of 0.87. Clarus has a 52 week low of $11.54 and a 52 week high of $32.36. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.29. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.06. Clarus had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 14.37%. As a group, analysts predict that Clarus will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be issued a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th. Clarus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.87%.

In other Clarus news, Director Nicolas Sokolow sold 10,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.81, for a total value of $243,028.67. Following the sale, the director now owns 97,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,327,260.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 24,917 shares of company stock worth $599,036 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 26.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Clarus by 1.8% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 32,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of Clarus by 3.3% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 31,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC raised its position in shares of Clarus by 7.2% in the first quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 16,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Clarus by 5.7% in the first quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 26,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Clarus by 14.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 1,455 shares during the last quarter. 63.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clarus Corporation focuses on the outdoor and consumer industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Africa, and South America. The company develops, manufactures, and distributes outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focusing on the climb, ski, mountain, sport, and skincare markets.

