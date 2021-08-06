Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.390-$0.430 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.070. The company issued revenue guidance of $380 million-$385 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $350.50 million.Lands’ End also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.270-$1.470 EPS.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LE. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Lands’ End from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lands’ End from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 8th.

Shares of LE traded up $0.93 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $39.52. 3,247 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 213,835. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Lands’ End has a 1-year low of $9.08 and a 1-year high of $44.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.06 and a beta of 2.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.45.

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.37. Lands’ End had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 2.23%. The firm had revenue of $321.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.20 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lands’ End will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Lands’ End news, CEO Jerome Griffith sold 8,762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total value of $306,932.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Lands’ End

Lands' End, Inc operates as a uni-channel retailer of casual clothing, accessories, footwear, and home products in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through U.S. eCommerce, Lands' End Outfitters, Europe eCommerce, Japan eCommerce, Third Party, and Retail segments.

