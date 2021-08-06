Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.380-$0.420 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.380. The company issued revenue guidance of $395 million-$402 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $396.38 million.Lantheus also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.050-$0.070 EPS.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LNTH. Zacks Investment Research cut Lantheus from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Lantheus from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Lantheus from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Get Lantheus alerts:

NASDAQ:LNTH traded up $0.43 on Friday, hitting $26.81. 213,990 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 644,140. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of -65.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.31. Lantheus has a 52 week low of $10.52 and a 52 week high of $28.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.99.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. Lantheus had a positive return on equity of 3.51% and a negative net margin of 7.29%. Sell-side analysts predict that Lantheus will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Etienne Montagut sold 7,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.60, for a total value of $182,901.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 87,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,157,887.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

About Lantheus

Lantheus Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic imaging and nuclear medicine products. The firm develops products that help healthcare professionals in patient management and outcomes, and assist clinicians with the detection of cardiovascular disease. It operates through the U.S. and International geographical segments.

Further Reading: What is a front-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Lantheus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lantheus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.