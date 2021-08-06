LCX (LCX) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2.10 Million

LCX (CURRENCY:LCX) traded up 6.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 6th. LCX has a market cap of $40.68 million and approximately $2.10 million worth of LCX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LCX coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0622 or 0.00000144 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, LCX has traded 62.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002315 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.95 or 0.00055451 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002577 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.90 or 0.00015979 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002317 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $372.08 or 0.00861424 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.81 or 0.00096787 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.33 or 0.00042427 BTC.

LCX (CRYPTO:LCX) is a coin. Its launch date was March 4th, 2019. LCX’s total supply is 950,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 654,285,108 coins. LCX’s official Twitter account is @lcx and its Facebook page is accessible here . LCX’s official message board is www.lcx.com/insights . LCX’s official website is www.lcx.com

According to CryptoCompare, “LCX is building a blockchain ecosystem – enabling institutional, merchant and consumer access digital assets in a secure, trusted ecosystem. LCX aims to build a new infrastructure for digital finance, focusing on all aspects of compliance and regulation. Investing to build AML and KYC technology solutions at the institutional and consumer level, including on-chain analytics and surveillance for all crypto deposits and withdrawals. LCX is continuously engaging with policy makers, regulators, and financial institutions and will routinely participate in financial and security audits, as well as regulatory compliance reviews. “

