Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $4.80 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) will announce $4.80 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Lear’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.79 billion and the highest is $4.81 billion. Lear reported sales of $2.44 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 96.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lear will report full-year sales of $20.66 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $20.40 billion to $20.81 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $23.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $22.83 billion to $23.32 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Lear.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The auto parts company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.05. Lear had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 1.59%. The company had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($4.14) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 94.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LEA. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Lear from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $198.00 to $228.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Barclays reduced their price target on Lear from $187.00 to $183.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Lear from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Lear from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Lear from $196.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $189.64.

LEA stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $169.52. 432,514 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 405,935. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Lear has a 1-year low of $103.35 and a 1-year high of $204.91. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $177.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.14, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.54.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. Lear’s payout ratio is 18.76%.

In related news, Director Jonathan F. Foster sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.82, for a total transaction of $507,114.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,300,841.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Lear by 3.8% in the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,824,770 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $845,686,000 after purchasing an additional 175,030 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lear by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,403 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in shares of Lear during the 2nd quarter worth about $170,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Lear by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 120,131 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $21,057,000 after acquiring an additional 3,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Lear by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 24,971 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,413,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.84% of the company’s stock.

Lear Company Profile

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, key seat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

