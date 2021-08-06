Learning Technologies Group’s (LTTHF) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Canaccord Genuity

Learning Technologies Group (OTCMKTS:LTTHF)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Shares of LTTHF stock opened at $3.01 on Wednesday. Learning Technologies Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.69 and a fifty-two week high of $3.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.58.
About Learning Technologies Group
Recommended Story: What is the Fibonacci sequence?
Receive News & Ratings for Learning Technologies Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Learning Technologies Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.