Learning Technologies Group’s (LTTHF) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Canaccord Genuity

Learning Technologies Group (OTCMKTS:LTTHF)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of LTTHF stock opened at $3.01 on Wednesday. Learning Technologies Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.69 and a fifty-two week high of $3.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.58.

About Learning Technologies Group

Learning Technologies Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of talent and learning solutions, content, services, and digital platforms to corporate and government clients. It operates through Software & Platforms Division, Content & Services Division, and Other segments.

