Legal & General Group (LON:LGEN) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

Legal & General Group (LON:LGEN)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 315 ($4.12) price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 16.02% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on LGEN. Shore Capital reissued an “under review” rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a report on Wednesday. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Legal & General Group from GBX 353 ($4.61) to GBX 355 ($4.64) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 279.25 ($3.65).

Get Legal & General Group alerts:

Shares of LGEN opened at GBX 271.50 ($3.55) on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 268.85. The firm has a market capitalization of £16.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.61. Legal & General Group has a twelve month low of GBX 176.30 ($2.30) and a twelve month high of GBX 299.20 ($3.91). The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 761.47.

In related news, insider Henrietta Baldock acquired 807 shares of Legal & General Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 284 ($3.71) per share, with a total value of £2,291.88 ($2,994.36). Also, insider Toby Strauss acquired 1,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 262 ($3.42) per share, for a total transaction of £2,751 ($3,594.20). Insiders have purchased a total of 2,717 shares of company stock worth $733,048 in the last three months.

Legal & General Group Company Profile

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Legal & General Retirement (LGR), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Legal & General Insurance (LGI).

Featured Story: Upside/Downside

Receive News & Ratings for Legal & General Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legal & General Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.