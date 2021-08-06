Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc. (NYSE:BWG) Declares $0.08 Monthly Dividend

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc. (NYSE:BWG) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share on Monday, November 1st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st.

NYSE:BWG opened at $12.67 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.66. Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund has a 12 month low of $10.47 and a 12 month high of $12.97.

Get Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund alerts:

About Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund

BrandywineGLOBAL – Global Income Opportunities Fund, Inc is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its objectives are to provide current income and it also seeks capital appreciation. The company was founded on October 27, 2010 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Story: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Receive News & Ratings for Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.