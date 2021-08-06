Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc. (NYSE:BWG) Declares $0.08 Monthly Dividend

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc. (NYSE:BWG) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share on Monday, November 1st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st.
NYSE:BWG opened at $12.67 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.66. Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund has a 12 month low of $10.47 and a 12 month high of $12.97.
About Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund
Featured Story: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks
Receive News & Ratings for Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.