Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:LVHD) to Issue $0.25 Quarterly Dividend

Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:LVHD) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 4th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.249 per share on Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ:LVHD traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $37.18. 31,649 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,659. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.93. Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $28.50 and a 1-year high of $37.64.

