Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) CFO Joseph William Reitmeier Sells 7,190 Shares

Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) CFO Joseph William Reitmeier sold 7,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.30, for a total value of $2,382,047.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NYSE LII opened at $329.60 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $334.35. Lennox International Inc. has a one year low of $259.62 and a one year high of $356.36. The firm has a market cap of $12.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.31 and a beta of 0.83.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The construction company reported $4.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.32 by $0.25. Lennox International had a negative return on equity of 399.68% and a net margin of 12.02%. On average, equities analysts predict that Lennox International Inc. will post 13.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This is an increase from Lennox International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.02%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. William Blair lowered Lennox International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Lennox International from $347.00 to $351.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Vertical Research lowered Lennox International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Lennox International from $280.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Lennox International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $306.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LII. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lennox International by 121.4% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 93 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lennox International in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in shares of Lennox International in the 1st quarter worth $65,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Lennox International by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 303 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 583 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. 66.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lennox International

Lennox International Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.

