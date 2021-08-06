Level One Bancorp, Inc. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $4.00 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NASDAQ:LEVL)

Level One Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LEVL) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Level One Bancorp in a research report issued on Monday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler analyst N. Race now anticipates that the company will earn $4.00 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $4.54.

Level One Bancorp (NASDAQ:LEVL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.20). Level One Bancorp had a net margin of 25.69% and a return on equity of 15.44%.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on LEVL. TheStreet raised shares of Level One Bancorp from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Level One Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of LEVL stock opened at $27.16 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.23. The company has a market cap of $207.20 million, a PE ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 0.98. Level One Bancorp has a 52-week low of $14.72 and a 52-week high of $28.77.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Level One Bancorp by 1,754.3% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 5,298 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Level One Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,637,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Level One Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $238,000. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Level One Bancorp by 58.6% during the 1st quarter. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 344,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,871,000 after acquiring an additional 127,119 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Level One Bancorp by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 49,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,283,000 after acquiring an additional 5,897 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.22% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. Level One Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.76%.

Level One Bancorp Company Profile

Level One Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Level One Bank that provides business and consumer financial services in Michigan. Its deposit products include checking, interest-bearing demand, money market, savings, and term certificate accounts. The company also provides lending products and related services comprising commercial real estate loans, including construction and land development loans; commercial and industrial loans consisting of lines of credit, term loans, and loans under the small business administration lending program; residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, including home equity loans automobile loans, and credit card services.

