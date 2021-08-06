LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company.

LPL has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded LG Display from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Macquarie downgraded LG Display from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Nomura upgraded LG Display from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded LG Display from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded LG Display from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th.

Get LG Display alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LPL. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in LG Display by 1,679.0% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 551,096 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,505,000 after purchasing an additional 520,118 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in LG Display by 222.4% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 615,942 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $6,153,000 after purchasing an additional 424,903 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in LG Display by 308.7% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 502,907 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,024,000 after purchasing an additional 379,858 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in LG Display in the 1st quarter valued at $3,273,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in LG Display in the 1st quarter valued at $1,156,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LPL stock opened at $9.83 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.82. LG Display has a 12 month low of $5.25 and a 12 month high of $12.31. The company has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.06.

LG Display (NYSE:LPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The electronics maker reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.11). LG Display had a return on equity of 10.51% and a net margin of 4.56%. The firm had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.21 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that LG Display will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

LG Display Company Profile

LG Display Co, Ltd. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of thin-film transistor liquid crystal display (TFT-LCD) and organic light emitting diode (OLED) technology-based display panels. Its TFT-LCD and OLED technology-based display panels are primarily used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablet computers, mobile devices, and automotive displays.

Read More: Quantitative Easing

Receive News & Ratings for LG Display Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LG Display and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.