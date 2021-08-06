Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $38.94.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup cut their price target on Li Auto from $45.60 to $43.60 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Li Auto from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Li Auto from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, cut their price target on Li Auto from $45.60 to $43.60 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st.

Shares of LI opened at $31.35 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.21. Li Auto has a one year low of $14.31 and a one year high of $47.70. The company has a current ratio of 5.83, a quick ratio of 5.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $28.36 billion and a PE ratio of -195.94.

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Li Auto will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LI. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in Li Auto in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $715,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Li Auto by 660.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after acquiring an additional 21,997 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Li Auto in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,473,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Li Auto in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $583,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Li Auto in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,397,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.75% of the company’s stock.

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells smart electric sport utility vehicles (SUVs) in China. It offers Li ONE, a six-seat electric SUV that equipped with a range of extension system and smart vehicle solutions. The company was formerly known as Leading Ideal Inc and changed its name to Li Auto Inc in July 2020.

