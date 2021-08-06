Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) Sets New 52-Week High at $119.96

Shares of Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $119.96 and last traded at $119.96, with a volume of 712 shares. The stock had previously closed at $119.05.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LSI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Life Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Life Storage from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Life Storage from $109.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Life Storage from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.70.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $110.12. The firm has a market cap of $9.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.19, a P/E/G ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.41). Life Storage had a return on equity of 7.84% and a net margin of 26.92%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Life Storage, Inc. will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 14th were issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 13th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. Life Storage’s payout ratio is 74.56%.

In other news, Director Arthur L. Havener, Jr. sold 601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.69, for a total transaction of $57,509.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph Saffire sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.55, for a total transaction of $579,300.00. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Life Storage during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Life Storage by 54.2% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Life Storage by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Life Storage in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in Life Storage by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. 94.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Life Storage Company Profile (NYSE:LSI)

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 900 storage facilities in 30 states and in the province of Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

