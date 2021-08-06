Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) COO Matthew W. Foehr Sells 8,840 Shares

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) COO Matthew W. Foehr sold 8,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.67, for a total value of $969,482.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $108.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.03. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52 week low of $78.26 and a 52 week high of $219.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 7.83 and a quick ratio of 7.07.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.48. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 19.03%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LGND. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $13,396,000. Chicago Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 34.8% in the first quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 448,637 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $68,395,000 after buying an additional 115,783 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 339,666 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,780,000 after buying an additional 100,710 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 247.8% in the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 83,080 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,666,000 after buying an additional 59,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 10.7% in the second quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 594,380 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $77,976,000 after buying an additional 57,352 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on LGND shares. Barclays decreased their target price on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $198.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 price objective on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Stephens began coverage on Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital reduced their price objective on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $213.40.

About Ligand Pharmaceuticals

Ligand Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and acquisition of technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines. Its products include evomela, IV voriconazole, duavee, viviant/conbriza, nexterone, and noxafil-IV. The company was founded by Ronald M.

