Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.02 Per Share

Analysts predict that Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) will report earnings of $1.02 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Ligand Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. Ligand Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of $1.04 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.9%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Friday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Ligand Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of $6.08 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.00 to $6.15. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.55 to $4.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Ligand Pharmaceuticals.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.48. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 19.03% and a return on equity of 9.47%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $198.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 target price on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Roth Capital reduced their target price on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $213.40.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $1.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $110.03. 134,611 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 338,589. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 7.83 and a quick ratio of 7.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $123.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.15. Ligand Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $78.26 and a 52-week high of $219.75.

In related news, COO Matthew W. Foehr sold 8,840 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.67, for a total transaction of $969,482.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 10.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LGND. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 38.8% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 715 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $128,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 180.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 915 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the period. 91.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ligand Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and acquisition of technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines. Its products include evomela, IV voriconazole, duavee, viviant/conbriza, nexterone, and noxafil-IV. The company was founded by Ronald M.

