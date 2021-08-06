Lightbridge (NASDAQ:LTBR) versus Atlas Technical Consultants (NASDAQ:ATCX) Financial Contrast

Lightbridge (NASDAQ:LTBR) and Atlas Technical Consultants (NASDAQ:ATCX) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get Lightbridge alerts:

3.9% of Lightbridge shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.4% of Atlas Technical Consultants shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.0% of Lightbridge shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 18.3% of Atlas Technical Consultants shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Lightbridge and Atlas Technical Consultants’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lightbridge N/A -82.98% -74.34% Atlas Technical Consultants 0.98% -18.02% 6.66%

Risk & Volatility

Lightbridge has a beta of 3.03, indicating that its share price is 203% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Atlas Technical Consultants has a beta of 0.35, indicating that its share price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Lightbridge and Atlas Technical Consultants, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lightbridge 0 0 0 0 N/A Atlas Technical Consultants 0 0 2 0 3.00

Atlas Technical Consultants has a consensus target price of $12.25, suggesting a potential downside of 11.10%. Given Atlas Technical Consultants’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Atlas Technical Consultants is more favorable than Lightbridge.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Lightbridge and Atlas Technical Consultants’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lightbridge N/A N/A -$14.42 million N/A N/A Atlas Technical Consultants $468.22 million 1.06 -$11.09 million $2.02 6.82

Atlas Technical Consultants has higher revenue and earnings than Lightbridge.

Summary

Atlas Technical Consultants beats Lightbridge on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Lightbridge Company Profile

Lightbridge Corp. engages in the development and commercialization of next generation nuclear fuel. It offers Lightbridge Fuel, a proprietary next generation nuclear fuel technology for current and future reactors. The company was founded on January 8, 1992 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

Atlas Technical Consultants Company Profile

Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc. provides professional testing, inspection, engineering, environmental, and program management and consulting services in the United States. The company provides a range of technical services, helping its clients test, inspect, plan, design, certify, and manage various projects across various end markets. It offers testing, inspection, and certification services, such as construction materials testing; non-destructive testing and evaluations, materials testing and inspection, laboratory, and geophysics; construction quality assurance; owner verification and inspection; forensic and structural investigations; and materials laboratory services. The company also provides environmental services, including environmental permitting, compliance assistance, and auditing and compliance management system implementation; air quality; water, hazardous material permitting, and registration; underground storage tank management; leak detection and repair program management; water resource management; industrial hygiene and building science; and disaster response and recovery. In addition, it offers engineering and design comprising civil site, transportation, and geotechnical engineering; hydrogeology; water/wastewater; solid waste/landfill; land acquisition; subsurface utility engineering; surveying and mapping; and geographic information system asset inventory and assessments. Further, the company offers program management/construction management/quality management services consisting of programmatic planning and phasing; contract document preparation; bid evaluation and award analysis; alternative/value engineering; project estimating and scheduling; project cost/schedule control; contract administration; project management; community relations/affairs; asset management; construction management services; quality management and assurance; and construction engineering and inspection. The company is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Lightbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lightbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.