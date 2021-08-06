Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) Given New $120.00 Price Target at National Bankshares

Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) had its target price increased by National Bankshares from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 23.43% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on LSPD. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS from C$135.00 to C$140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lightspeed POS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.46.

Shares of Lightspeed POS stock traded up $1.46 on Friday, hitting $97.22. 119,441 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 777,682. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $80.93. The company has a market capitalization of $12.50 billion and a PE ratio of -84.74. Lightspeed POS has a 1 year low of $28.10 and a 1 year high of $97.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 7.56 and a quick ratio of 7.55.

Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.11. Lightspeed POS had a negative net margin of 56.05% and a negative return on equity of 3.72%. Equities research analysts predict that Lightspeed POS will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Lightspeed POS in the 2nd quarter worth about $218,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lightspeed POS in the 1st quarter worth about $259,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lightspeed POS in the 4th quarter worth about $303,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of Lightspeed POS in the 4th quarter worth about $348,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Lightspeed POS in the 1st quarter worth about $315,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.44% of the company’s stock.

Lightspeed POS Company Profile

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

