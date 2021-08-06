Lightspeed POS (NYSE:LSPD) PT Raised to $115.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Lightspeed POS (NYSE:LSPD) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $95.00 to $115.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 18.07% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently commented on LSPD. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS from $98.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. KeyCorp raised their price target on Lightspeed POS from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Lightspeed POS from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. CIBC increased their target price on Lightspeed POS from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Lightspeed POS from $92.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Lightspeed POS currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.27.

NYSE LSPD traded up $1.64 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $97.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 113,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 777,682. Lightspeed POS has a 1 year low of $28.10 and a 1 year high of $97.54. The stock has a market cap of $12.52 billion and a P/E ratio of -120.31. The business’s 50-day moving average is $80.93.

Lightspeed POS (NYSE:LSPD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $82.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.33 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lightspeed POS will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Lightspeed POS

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

