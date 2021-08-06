Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.11), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Lindblad Expeditions had a negative return on equity of 380.23% and a negative net margin of 681.89%.

Shares of NASDAQ LIND traded up $0.49 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.98. 12,436 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 368,025. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.58, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $750.90 million, a PE ratio of -5.75 and a beta of 2.53. Lindblad Expeditions has a 52-week low of $7.13 and a 52-week high of $21.91.

Get Lindblad Expeditions alerts:

In related news, Director L. Dyson Dryden sold 11,569 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.53, for a total transaction of $191,235.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dolf A. Berle bought 18,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.55 per share, for a total transaction of $320,287.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $705,545.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 135,554 shares of company stock valued at $2,289,187 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 39.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Lindblad Expeditions from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded Lindblad Expeditions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd.

Lindblad Expeditions Company Profile

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc provides expedition cruising and adventure travel experiences. The company delivers voyages through a fleet of nine owned expedition ships and five seasonal charter vessels under the Lindblad brand; and operates eco-conscious expeditions and nature focused small-group tours under the Natural Habitat brand, as well as offers bike tours.

Read More: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Lindblad Expeditions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lindblad Expeditions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.