Lindbrook Capital LLC Acquires New Holdings in ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO)

Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ALXO. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in ALX Oncology by 1,143.5% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 336,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,799,000 after acquiring an additional 309,255 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in ALX Oncology by 450.6% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 182,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,484,000 after acquiring an additional 149,651 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in ALX Oncology by 10.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,518,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,973,000 after acquiring an additional 145,731 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of ALX Oncology by 92.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 253,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,684,000 after purchasing an additional 121,757 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of ALX Oncology by 50.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 272,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,058,000 after purchasing an additional 91,149 shares during the period. 83.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ALXO. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ALX Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ALX Oncology in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of ALX Oncology in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $98.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.71.

In other ALX Oncology news, insider Sophia Randolph sold 7,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.90, for a total transaction of $405,546.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Jaume Pons sold 16,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.71, for a total value of $930,357.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 544,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,314,373.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 57,487 shares of company stock worth $3,225,675 in the last 90 days. 58.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ALXO opened at $66.72 on Friday. ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.51 and a fifty-two week high of $117.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion and a P/E ratio of -11.87.

ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.06. As a group, analysts predict that ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

ALX Oncology Profile

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for patients fighting cancer. Its lead product candidate is ALX148, a CD47 blocking therapeutic that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial used for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes; and for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, as well as a range of solid tumor indications, including head and neck squamous cell; human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) positive gastric/gastroesophageal junction carcinoma; and HER2-expressing breast cancer.

