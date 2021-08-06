Lindbrook Capital LLC Buys Shares of 400 iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Colony Group LLC raised its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 7,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Nikulski Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 23,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,433,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 14,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 20,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,107,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 42,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,302,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period.

Shares of IJJ stock opened at $105.22 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $105.74. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $64.04 and a 12 month high of $111.27.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

