Lindbrook Capital LLC Has $103,000 Holdings in Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX)

Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) by 63.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,895 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Chimerix were worth $103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CMRX. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Chimerix in the first quarter valued at about $44,179,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new stake in shares of Chimerix during the first quarter valued at about $17,508,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Chimerix during the first quarter valued at about $16,763,000. Suvretta Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chimerix during the first quarter valued at about $8,823,000. Finally, Acuta Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chimerix during the first quarter valued at about $6,823,000. 55.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chimerix alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CMRX. Jonestrading reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Chimerix in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Maxim Group began coverage on Chimerix in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chimerix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Chimerix from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.38.

Shares of CMRX opened at $6.73 on Friday. Chimerix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.22 and a 1 year high of $11.57. The company has a market capitalization of $580.20 million, a P/E ratio of -3.87 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.75.

Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.02). Chimerix had a negative return on equity of 49.70% and a negative net margin of 2,344.90%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Chimerix, Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Chimerix news, Director Fred A. Middleton bought 6,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.83 per share, for a total transaction of $54,418.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 200,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,570,486.59. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Chimerix Company Profile

Chimerix, Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on accelerating the advancement of various medicines that impact in the lives of patients living with cancer and other serious diseases. Its clinical stage development programs include brincidofovir (BCV), an antiviral drug candidate in development as a medical countermeasure for smallpox; dociparstat sodium (DSTAT), which inhibits the activities of key proteins implicated in the resistance of acute myeloid leukemia blasts and leukemic stem cells to chemotherapy; and ONC201 a program for potentially treating tumors which harbor the H3 K27M mutation in recurrent diffuse midline glioma patients.

Recommended Story: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Chimerix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chimerix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.