Lindbrook Capital LLC Purchases 1,000 Shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH)

Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) by 33.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals were worth $52,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AUPH. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 72.6% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,512 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 40.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AUPH opened at $11.71 on Friday. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.72 and a fifty-two week high of $20.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.83 and a beta of 0.52.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.02). Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 34.48% and a negative net margin of 239.29%. As a group, analysts predict that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AUPH shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Bloom Burton raised shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.33.

In other news, VP Matthew Maxwell Donley bought 9,900 shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.07 per share, for a total transaction of $99,693.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now owns 9,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,693. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Peter Greenleaf bought 5,125 shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.71 per share, for a total transaction of $54,888.75. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,037.31. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 18,525 shares of company stock worth $191,722 in the last 90 days. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in Japan and China. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

