Lindbrook Capital LLC Raises Stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 66.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,529 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its holdings in Newmont by 3,592.9% in the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Newmont by 47.3% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Newmont in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Newmont in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Newmont in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on NEM. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Newmont from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Newmont from C$108.00 to C$105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. TD Securities downgraded shares of Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Newmont from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.63.

NYSE NEM opened at $61.25 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $64.86. Newmont Co. has a 52 week low of $54.18 and a 52 week high of $75.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.95 billion, a PE ratio of 17.16 and a beta of 0.26.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. Newmont had a net margin of 23.00% and a return on equity of 11.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.71%.

In other Newmont news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $448,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 264,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,929,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nancy Lipson sold 2,775 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $191,475.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,675 shares in the company, valued at $2,461,575. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,197 shares of company stock worth $2,983,683 over the last ninety days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Newmont Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2020, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 94.2 million ounces and land position of 58,900 square kilometers.

