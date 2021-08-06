Lindbrook Capital LLC Takes Position in Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI)

Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 12,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DAFNA Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,483,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 82.6% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 69,535 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 31,457 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Infinity Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Infinity Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new position in Infinity Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $487,000. 47.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ INFI opened at $3.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $266.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.92 and a beta of 2.12. Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.94 and a 12-month high of $5.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.94.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.01. Infinity Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,251.75% and a negative return on equity of 304.81%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective (up previously from $7.00) on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.83.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel medicines for people with cancer. Its product candidate is IPI-549, an orally administered clinical-stage immuno-oncology product candidate that inhibits the enzyme phosphoinositide-3-kinase-gamma, which is in Phase 1/1b clinical trials for the treatment of triple negative breast cancer, solid tumors, and ovarian cancer.

