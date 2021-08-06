Lindbrook Capital LLC Trims Stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Lindbrook Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 26.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,769 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CARR. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 50.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 47,362,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,999,679,000 after acquiring an additional 15,846,189 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 221.7% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,436,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,848,000 after buying an additional 7,881,210 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 9,982.3% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,363,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,467,000 after buying an additional 5,310,782 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 19,216.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,683,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,292,000 after buying an additional 2,669,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 310.6% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,339,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,996,000 after buying an additional 2,526,240 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on CARR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Carrier Global from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Carrier Global from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Stephens upped their price target on Carrier Global from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Carrier Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Carrier Global from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Carrier Global currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.06.

NYSE CARR opened at $56.32 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.82. The company has a market cap of $48.94 billion, a PE ratio of 19.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Carrier Global Co. has a 1-year low of $27.94 and a 1-year high of $57.90.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.08. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 28.73% and a net margin of 12.65%. As a group, analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is 28.92%.

Carrier Global Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

Featured Story: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR).

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.