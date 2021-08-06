Linker Coin Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $4,653.00 (LNC)

Linker Coin (CURRENCY:LNC) traded 5.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 6th. One Linker Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0591 or 0.00000138 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Linker Coin has traded 10.5% higher against the US dollar. Linker Coin has a total market capitalization of $6.67 million and approximately $4,653.00 worth of Linker Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002336 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.17 or 0.00056485 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.08 or 0.00016541 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002549 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002340 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $374.55 or 0.00875231 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.60 or 0.00097197 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.14 or 0.00042392 BTC.

Linker Coin Profile

Linker Coin (CRYPTO:LNC) is a coin. Linker Coin’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 112,776,150 coins. Linker Coin’s official Twitter account is @Linkercoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Blocklancer platform is intended as a means to revolutionize the process of freelancing and improve the cooperation between the freelancer and the client. Blocklancer is completely owned by its Token holders. The Token holders settle disputes and earn the fees within the system. “

Linker Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Linker Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Linker Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Linker Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

