Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Lipocine stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.36. The stock had a trading volume of 1,683,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,720,875. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 8.51 and a quick ratio of 8.51. The company has a market cap of $120.08 million, a PE ratio of -4.53 and a beta of 0.40. Lipocine has a 12-month low of $1.09 and a 12-month high of $2.42. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.33.

Get Lipocine alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LPCN shares. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Lipocine from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Lipocine in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $3.00 target price for the company.

Lipocine Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of metabolic and endocrine disorders. Its primary development programs are based on oral delivery solutions for poorly bioavailable drugs. The company has a portfolio of product candidates designed to produce pharmacokinetic characteristics and facilitate lower dosing requirements, bypass first-pass metabolism in certain cases, reduce side effects, and eliminate gastrointestinal interactions that limit bioavailability.

Read More: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Lipocine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lipocine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.