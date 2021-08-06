Liquity Hits Market Cap of $45.86 Million (LQTY)

Liquity (CURRENCY:LQTY) traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 6th. One Liquity coin can currently be purchased for $5.61 or 0.00013724 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Liquity has traded up 26% against the U.S. dollar. Liquity has a total market cap of $45.86 million and approximately $374,264.00 worth of Liquity was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002449 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001789 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.69 or 0.00048203 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.14 or 0.00110515 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $60.52 or 0.00148180 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40,874.86 or 1.00072976 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002724 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $338.51 or 0.00828766 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Liquity Coin Profile

Liquity’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,181,720 coins. The Reddit community for Liquity is https://reddit.com/r/Liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Liquity’s official Twitter account is @LiquityProtocol

Buying and Selling Liquity

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Liquity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Liquity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Liquity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

