Liquity USD Tops One Day Volume of $2.65 Million (LUSD)

Liquity USD (CURRENCY:LUSD) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 6th. Liquity USD has a total market cap of $727.71 million and $2.65 million worth of Liquity USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Liquity USD has traded down 0.2% against the US dollar. One Liquity USD coin can currently be purchased for about $1.01 or 0.00002336 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002308 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.18 or 0.00055848 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002641 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00016005 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002312 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $374.60 or 0.00865054 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42.07 or 0.00097147 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.43 or 0.00042558 BTC.

Liquity USD Coin Profile

Liquity USD is a coin. It launched on April 5th, 2021. Liquity USD’s total supply is 719,446,095 coins. Liquity USD’s official Twitter account is @LiquityProtocol . The Reddit community for Liquity USD is https://reddit.com/r/Liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Liquity is a decentralized borrowing protocol that allows users to draw interest-free loans against Ether used as collateral. Loans are paid out in LUSD (a USD pegged stablecoin) and need to maintain a minimum collateral ratio of 110%.In addition to the collateral, the loans are secured by a Stability Pool containing LUSD and by fellow borrowers collectively acting as guarantors of last resort. “

Liquity USD Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Liquity USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Liquity USD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Liquity USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

