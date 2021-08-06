Litecoin Trading 1.9% Higher This Week (LTC)

Litecoin (CURRENCY:LTC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 6th. In the last seven days, Litecoin has traded up 1.9% against the dollar. One Litecoin coin can now be bought for about $147.89 or 0.00345347 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Litecoin has a market cap of $9.87 billion and approximately $1.83 billion worth of Litecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000480 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00007044 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000648 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00003928 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0735 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000401 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Litecoin Profile

LTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on October 13th, 2011. Litecoin’s total supply is 66,752,615 coins. Litecoin’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Litecoin is litecoin.org . The official message board for Litecoin is litecointalk.io . The Reddit community for Litecoin is /r/litecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin LTC – provides faster transaction confirmations (2.5 minutes on average) and uses a memory-hard, scrypt-based mining proof-of-work algorithm to target the regular computers and GPUs most people already have – which are its main differentials to Bitcoin. The Litecoin network is scheduled to produce 84 million currency units with a halving in reward every four years just like bitcoin. The coin was created by a Google employee, Charles Lee. Litecoin is in second spot to Bitcoin and has spawned numerous clones – however it has a solid base of support and dedicated development team. The Litecoin project is currently maintained by a core group of 6 software developers, led by Charles Lee, with a large community that is growing in support. In May 2017, Litecoin became the first of the Top 5 (By Market Cap) cryptocurrencies to implement the SegWit scaling solution. Later in May of the same year, the first Lightning Network transaction was completed through litecoin, transferring 0.00000001 LTC from Zurich to San Francisco in under one second. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), CryptoID (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Time only) “

Litecoin Coin Trading

Investors seeking to trade Litecoin using US dollars directly can do so using GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase.

