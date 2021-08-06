Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NYSE LAC traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.81. 3,116,667 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,305,898. Lithium Americas has a 12-month low of $6.30 and a 12-month high of $28.75. The company has a current ratio of 98.92, a quick ratio of 98.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.88 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.39.

LAC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lithium Americas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Industrial Alliance Securities initiated coverage on Lithium Americas in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Lithium Americas from $28.50 to $30.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform spec overweight” rating on shares of Lithium Americas in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.03.

Lithium Americas Corp. is a resource company, which engages in lithium development projects. Its projects include: Thacker Pass and Caucharí-Olaroz. The company was founded by Raymond Edward Flood, Jr. on November 27, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

